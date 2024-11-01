Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Third Wife, a Danish electronic music producer and DJ based in Copenhagen. Thank you Cassius for the recommendation. Third Wife is a project from Mikkel Sönnichsen, whose friend Kasper coined the name originally with a label in mind. For the past five years Sönnichsen has put out galloping techno music. We’re first playing Everybody Makes Mistakes, his debut LP, which is fast-paced, industrial, and no-nonsense. Then we’re playing his second LP, Everything Has Washed Away, which came out last week and continues the high-BPM dance style just with some vocal snippets on top.

Everybody Makes Mistakes - Third Wife (40m, vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Everything Has Washed Away - Third Wife (60m, some vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a sweet weekend.