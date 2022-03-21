Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Tatsuro Murakami, a guitarist and composer from Tokyo. In the 2010s he studied abroad in Brazil and eventually earned a degree in music from Tatuí Conservatory in São Paulo, with a focus on Brazilian Choro / Pop. His own music fuses the tonic peace of Japanese ambient with Brazilian chords and melody. The Sound of Living Things, which just came out on Friday, is six ambient tracks made across South America, each one reflecting Murakami’s surroundings in Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. But we’re starting with 2020’s Between, which is softly ambient, its title a translation of the Japanese concept 間 (“Ma”) or “the interstice between two things.”

Between - Tatsuro Murakami (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Sound of Living Things - Tatsuro Murakami (30m, non-intrusive vocals on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.