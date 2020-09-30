Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Daniel Lanois, a Canadian producer and guitarist. Thanks to Elliott for the recommendation. Lanois is a longtime Brian Eno collaborator, including on the Lynch movie Dune. He’s produced albums by Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, and U2, the last for which he won a Grammy. We’re listening to his solo work, which represents a broad range of instrumental music. Belladonna, from 2005, presents a series of acoustic meditative pieces that are great for focus. Next is 2016’s Goodbye to Language, perhaps named after the Godard film, which features collaborator Rocco DeLuca. And here’s his NPR Tiny Desk Concert from 2015. We hope you enjoy.

Belladonna by Daniel Lanois (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Goodbye to Language by Daniel Lanois & Rocco DeLuca (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.