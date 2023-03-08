Today we have a guest recommendation from SUSS, a trio based in NYC that plays ambient country music. Their new self-titled double album explores four sides of Americana landscapes from a city point of view.

For our Flow State recommendation, we've chosen our Northern Spy labelmates The Necks. They too are a trio who explore minimal audio landscapes but from a completely different perspective. Their album Unfold from 2017 was our "gateway drug" to the band. Once we found out that they'd been making music for decades, we started tracking down everything we could find. The other album we chose for today's rec is 2023's Travel, which is one of our favorites. The Necks' ability to build on repetition and subtle nuance over long periods of time is astounding. The Necks make music that constantly sneaks up on you.

Travel - The Necks (80m, no vocals)

Unfold - The Necks (70m, no vocals)

