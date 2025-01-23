Today we’re listening to Spyro Gyra, an American jazz fusion band from Buffalo, New York. Thanks to Thomas for the rec. In 1974, Jay Beckenstein (sax) and Jeremy Wall (keys) started a weekly Tuesday jam night with local musicians. The idea was to play the jazz they wanted to play, with an emphasis on the nascent style of fusion. Over time, the sessions gained an audience, Spyro Gyra were signed to a label, and they put out chart-topping albums. Their second LP, Morning Dance, was released in 1979 and consists of high-energy virtuosic performances. We’re playing that record as well as the band’s 1982 record, Incognito, which features contributions from bassist Marcus Miller. Spyro Gyra, whose full-time roster has continually changed, celebrated its 50th year in 2024.

Morning Dance - Spyro Gyra (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Incognito - Spyro Gyra (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.