It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Soshi Takeda, a Japanese electronic music producer from Tokyo. We previously recommended his music in January 2022. He grew up listening to J-POP and then branched out via Sting and Radiohead. At college he started making his own music in Garageband, and then began the neverending quest of gear acquisition. Since 2021 he’s put out balearic deep house music recorded primarily on ‘80s and ‘90s hardware. We’re playing his new LP, Secret Communication, which came out in November, as well as his previous LP, Floating Mountains, from 2021. A conversation with Soshi follows the streaming links.

Secret Communication - Soshi Takeda (42m, no vocals)

Floating Mountains - Soshi Takeda (38m, no vocals)

What's your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music is listening to a Peter and the Wolf CD that my parents gave me. It was the first time I actively listened to music. Up until around middle school, I mostly listened to J-POP.

During middle school, I started listening to Sting, which gradually opened me up to music outside of J-POP. At that time, I was mainly into rock, with a particular fascination for Radiohead. It wasn't until I got to university that I started listening to electronic music like what I create now.

What Radiohead albums and tracks were your favorite at the time?

My favorite album is The Bends. Every track on it is beautiful, but I especially love “Fake Plastic Trees” and “Black Star."

Where did you grow up, and how did you get to where you're based now?

I grew up in a prefecture near Tokyo, though we moved once due to my father’s job. I relocated to my current base in Tokyo when I started living with my wife.

Tell us about how you got into making music. What was the first hardware/software you used, and what was your early music like?

When I was in university, I initially wanted to start a band but quickly gave up. However, I still wanted to continue making music, so I began producing with Garageband on my PC, which was the first step. I remember creating simple techno-style music back then.

After that, I gradually started collecting hardware. My first piece was the Roland MC-505, followed by the Yamaha DX-7, I believe.

What artists/albums were the ones that most inspired your sound?

My style has been shaped by influences from various types of music and the inspiration I get from synthesizer sounds, so this question is a bit difficult to answer. However, when I was working on my latest album, Secret Communication, I was listening a lot to Dream 2 Science and Wamdue Kids. I really like atmospheric deep house.

What equipment did you use on Secret Communication?

For the drums, I used the MPC1000 and MPC2000. For the bass, I mainly used the Moog Minitaur, but I also used the Yamaha TX81Z. The TX81Z was also used for modulated melodies and other elements. In terms of digital synths, I also used the Korg M1.

Additionally, I made heavy use of the Oberheim Matrix 1000. This synthesizer has a unique vibe that can't be easily categorized as either digital or analog, and I really love it.

How do you find new music these days?

I tend to rely on Spotify's algorithm, but recently, I've been discovering new tracks by listening to mixes from other people.

What’s an example mix you enjoyed recently?

One mix I've enjoyed recently is SPF INFINI3 by TDJ. It’s quite different from the style of music I make, but I listened to it often while working out at the gym.

Name an underrated artist from the past 50 years.

An underrated artist I'd like to mention is my friends Yamaan and Chiyori, who made the album Mystic High. I really think it deserves more attention. It's an album inspired by Memphis rap and ambient music, and I believe it would resonate with people who enjoy my music.

Here's a link to the album: Mystic High on YouTube.

What are you working on next?

I'm thinking about recording and releasing some tracks I've been creating with hardware for live performances. I haven't decided on a label yet, but my main focus right now is on finishing the project. Additionally, I'm considering collaborating with various people to make music in the future.