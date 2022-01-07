Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Soshi Takeda, a Japanese electronic music producer from Tokyo. Takeda released his first LP, Floating Mountains, in 2021. It was recorded entirely using synths and samplers from the 1990s, and it has an aqueous, video game-like vibe. We’re also playing his new EP, Same Place, Another Time, which just came out a few days ago and has a similar vibe.

Floating Mountains - Soshi Takeda (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Same Place, Another Time - Soshi Takeda (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Friday and weekend.