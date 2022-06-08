Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Sofie Birch, a Danish synthesist and composer based in Copenhagen. We featured her back in November, but her excellent new album compels us to repeat her sooner than usual. Holotropica is a spacey, jazzy ambient record on which Birch invites a saxophonist, flutist, and harpist to play over her warm electronic textures. We’re also re-upping her LP Island Alchemy which came out in 2019.
Holotropica - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Island Alchemy - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a really nice Wednesday.
