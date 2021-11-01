Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sofie Birch, a Danish synthesist and composer based in Copenhagen. Her ambient pieces combine modular synth improvisations with recordings of analog instruments and natural environments. Pitchfork called Birch a member of the “new-age revivalists.” Her record from this past May, Whisper Fold Brush, originally soundtracked an ASMR performance. First, however, we’re playing 2019’s Island Alchemy, a collection of comforting synthesized daydreams.

Island Alchemy - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Whisper Fold Brush - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.