Today we’re listening to Sofie Birch, a Danish multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Copenhagen. We’ve recommended her music three times before. She grew up in rural Denmark and started out singing and playing the guitar, eventually getting into software production using Reason on her parents’ computer. She studied sound design at Sonic College, and since the 2010s has been releasing psychedelic ambient music. Holotropica from 2022 is a meditative record that shows her ability to create thoughtful atmospheres. Her latest record, Bivabippabualukka, is led by acoustic instruments, especially acoustic guitar, trumpet, and some voice. There’s a strong bossa nova element to it, with dreamy seven chords and samba style percussion. She recorded the album with her brother, Alfred, channeling the carefree playfulness of childhood. The We mentioned she’s a multi-instrumentalist; on Bivabippabualukka she’s credited with “clarinet, percussion, guitars, autoharp, zither, mouth percussion, synths, violin, hand chimes, whizzle and rhodes.”

Bivabippabualukka - Sofie Birch (34m, light vocals on tracks 1, 4, 6, and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Holotropica - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.