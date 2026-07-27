Flow State

Flow State

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em's avatar
em
5hEdited

Was eagerly awaiting another Sofie Birch x Flow State moment :)

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Carissa's avatar
Carissa
6h

For some reason, *today* was the day that Flow State Radio actually registered in my brain. (Was the radio link shared before? Yes. Did I notice it before? No.) At any rate, I may not listen to anything else from now on....

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