It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Shy One, an English electronic musician and DJ from London. We discovered her work via her show on NTS, where she’s a resident host. Growing up in Harrow, she was inspired by local club styles (especially grime) and started making her own beats in Fruity Loops. In her original music she conveys an idiosyncratic style that blends various electronic music subgenres. Her 2012 LP, Bedknobs & Boomkicks, consists of precisely engineered tracks with rich rhythm sections and canonical dance synths. Ten years later, her 2022 EP From The Floor To The Booth creates “a beatbox-led pulse that links George Clinton with DJ Rashad and beyond,” as Boomkat put it.

Bedknobs & Boomkicks - Shy One (41m, tracks 5 and 11 have vocals)

From the Floor to the Booth - Shy One (24m, track 1 has vocals; some additional vocal samples later on the EP)

