Today we’re listening to Shida Shahabi, a pianist and composer based in Stockholm. Shahabi was born in Sweden to Iranian parents who had fled the war with Iraq.1 Her early musical influences included the Persian pop her parents played, classical composers like Mozart and Tchaikovsky, and Western bands on MTV (especially the Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine).2 We’re first playing her 2019 EP, Shifts, on which strings accompany Shahabi’s tender piano. Then on her 2018 debut album, Homes, pristine recordings of the piano – hammers and all – virtually put you in the studio. “I wanted to see the piano more like a field,” she told Composer, “so my method was similar to the process of field recording.” We look forward to her future releases.
Shifts - Shida Shahabi (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Homes - Shida Shahabi (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
via 130701 Records
Shahabi's music is new to me. So far I really like what I hear. Thanks for putting me on!
Thanks again.
I'm really glad I've found your newsletter. I've been struggling in recent years to find new music that speaks to me, and I'm finding it a lot thanks to you.