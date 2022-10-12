Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Shida Shahabi, a pianist and composer based in Stockholm. Shahabi was born in Sweden to Iranian parents who had fled the war with Iraq. Her early musical influences included the Persian pop her parents played, classical composers like Mozart and Tchaikovsky, and Western bands on MTV (especially the Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine). We’re first playing her 2019 EP, Shifts, on which strings accompany Shahabi’s tender piano. Then on her 2018 debut album, Homes, pristine recordings of the piano – hammers and all – virtually put you in the studio. “I wanted to see the piano more like a field,” she told Composer, “so my method was similar to the process of field recording.” We look forward to her future releases.

Shifts - Shida Shahabi (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Homes - Shida Shahabi (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.