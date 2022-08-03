Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Scanner, an ambient music project from English musician and writer Robin Rimbaud. Thanks to Matt for the recommendation on our recent reader thread. Scanner has been making music since the early ‘90s, and the name comes from the devices he used in early performances to channel nearby police and cell phone transmissions. His music, like Radiohead’s, uses the tools of electronic music to express the anxiety and ennui caused by technology. We’re playing his two releases on DiN Records: An Ascent from July 2020 and The Homeland of Electricity just out this past June.

An Ascent - Scanner (50m, spoken vocals at the end of track 1 and on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Homeland of Electricity - Scanner (50m, spoken vocals on tracks 3 and 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

