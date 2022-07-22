Flow State

Albits
Albits

Jul 22, 2022

Hania Rani, a polish pianist somewhere in-between Philip Glass and Mike Oldfield. Her albums Esja and Home are absolutely stunning

Flow State
Jul 31, 2022Author

Check out her recent live set for Cercle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5oZ80Daduc

Kirsty
Jul 22, 2022

I’m listening to Hania Rani a lot also!

Alex Dobrenko`
Both Are True
Jul 22, 2022·edited Jul 22, 2022

i am loving this thank you for the rec! Just the first song of Esja alone - Eden - such a perfect vibe for the early AM

Jan
Jan
Jul 22, 2022

Thievery Corporation..Music that "makes you think". Start with the song "Depth of my soul" - and then enjoy the varying musical sounds and traditions.

Kevin Alexander
On Repeat Records
Jul 22, 2022

"Radio Retaliation" is often a go-to for me. People don't seem to like this record a whole lot, but I really dig it.

Bruce
Jul 22, 2022

Richest man in Babylon has been a "work aid" since it's release. I have reached the point where I have a Pavlovian need to be productive when I hear any of the tracks now.

Karthik Kannan
Perspective Transform
Jul 24, 2022

OMG. Thievery Corporation has been a revelation to me, thanks to your comment! It's kinetic and different from most "focus" music. Thank you for your recommendation, Jan!

Jan
Jan
Jul 24, 2022

Yes.. right? Who are your current “go tos”?

Whitney
Jul 22, 2022

Thievery Corporation is always in my rotation!

Jan
Jan
Jul 22, 2022

They’re great aren’t they? What else do you listen to? I love this thread. I’m getting all this new music loaded on Spotify.

Fin Moorhouse
Jul 22, 2022

Very happy to have discovered Arthur Russell recently! Today it's 'World of Echo', yesterday 'Another Thought'. Also Four Tet - Beautiful Rewind for the musical caffeine

Agnes Davis
Chasing Angels
Jul 22, 2022

Ah - realise as I look this up I'be been listening to Arthur Russell for ages without realising - excited to be more focused on exploring his work now. Love love Four Tet forever.

Krupa Thakkar
Jul 22, 2022

I have been finding myself often returning to the Wind Down album by James Blake and Endel (2022).

And for anyone into Hindustani classical music - this album is my all-time favourite - Raga Darbari Kanada (the first three tracks belong to this raga). The album features no vocals and flute by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia along with other notable supporting musicians.

https://open.spotify.com/album/2tIWCH1Sx2Lxk6C8Rk1qS9?si=RbFMqVJ1QieEK6Kph5rhew

I sometimes loop it for hours together and it has a way of keeping my headspace just right for focused work.

FogChaser
Fog Chaser
Jul 22, 2022

I’ve been listening to that Blake/Endel album as well - very good!

barred monks
Jul 22, 2022

Well, I already put September 23, 2022 in my Agenda. That day Nils Frahm will release three hour long a new album "Music for Animals", No piano, but an ever evolving immersive piece of work, judging on the Press release of today and the two songs just released on bandcamp today! :-)

FogChaser
Fog Chaser
Jul 22, 2022

On my calendar as well.

Jéssica Amorim
Jul 22, 2022

I've been listening to Ramin Djawadi and his incredible soundtrack for Westworld

Kevin Smith
Jul 22, 2022

Her (Original Score) Arcade Fire, Owen Pallett

Jonathan Hartley
Jonathan’s Newsletter
Jul 22, 2022

Kruder & Dorfmeister, the K&D sessions

McDermott, Peter
Jul 22, 2022

I'm on a huge 80s nostalgia and synthwave kick these last two years and just recently I discovered a song called New Cydonia by Starcadian, which was released in 2018. It is, however, lyric heavy. Sticking with that genre, a similar, and likely much better known artist, The Midnight, does cuts of a couple of its albums with "The Instrumentals" basically stripping out the vocal tracks. Today I'm listening to Kids while I get an early start to my work before anyone in the house wakes up.

McDermott, Peter
Jul 22, 2022Liked by Flow State

Note: I already bought the t-shirt and proudly wear it on Fridays, so save that for the best reply if this happens to gain traction with anyone. :)

Will
Will’s Newsletter
Jul 22, 2022

https://nugenea.bandcamp.com/ started listening to this during the week and have had it on every day. It has vocals but, because I don't speak the language, it kind of washes over me. Highly recommended.

epicuri
Jul 22, 2022

kali Malone - Living Torch

Steen Comer
Fractal Interpolation
Jul 22, 2022

I've just discovered this album a few days ago and it's been on massive repeat. Good call.

Matt Rutherford
Matt’s Substack
Jul 22, 2022

Scanner - The Homeland of Electricity - has been my focus companion recently, ice-cool electronica from a master at work.

Jackson
Jul 22, 2022

A few things:

- Glenn Gould's work on Bach (Well Tempered Clavier and the Goldberg Variations) is always there.

- Anomalie is great

- Cutura Profetica offers some great Puerto Rican reggae grooves for Friday afternoons

- Fat Freddy's Drop is in a similar vein (although maybe more up tempo/vocal than this list usually hits)

- Four Tet is in my ear on a regular basis

- Kamasi Washington

- Grimes

- Tycho

- Bonobo

- Herbie Hancock (esp the Headhunters work)

- Odesza

-

The CPN Herald
Jul 22, 2022

Nice shout for Fat Freddy's Drop -- a Kiwi icon over here in NZ.

Expand full comment
Cody Clark
Jul 22, 2022

Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo is my go-to work groove

Kevin Alexander
On Repeat Records
Jul 22, 2022

+1 to Khruangbin (specifically Texas Moon) though I sometimes get distracted by the groove.

Expand full comment
Joss Willsbrough
Joss’s Substack
Jul 22, 2022

Mulatu Astatke’s Ethiopiques, Vol. 4 Ethio Jazz 1969-1974

It’s a compilation album; slightly different vibes throughout. But by the time Tezeta (Nostalgia) (the 4th track) comes on, I am in the *zone*. Something about that song just *induces* a state of flow for me.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5VKvVk4gaPAJyXjof8NnzX?si=TVckcfiZQsqThw6ez3f01A

MER
MER’s Newsletter
Jul 22, 2022

Album: Saudade

Artist: Plinio Fernandez

Date:2022

Traditional Brasilian music played on classical guitar.

Carmine D'Amico
Jul 22, 2022

Caterina Barbieri, everything from her.

Expand full comment
MLMco
Jul 22, 2022

Japanese artist Kenji Kihara, especially the Hayama Ambient series and Soothe & Sleep volumes 1-8. Following closely behind Kihara is Chihei Hatakeyama, whose Forgotten Hill album is always on rotation in my studio!

Expand full comment
Cody Clark
Jul 22, 2022

Lo-Fi Girl on YouTube is a good go-to when you don't want to spend brain cells on deciding what to listen to.

Expand full comment
Leo
Jul 22, 2022

David Darling's album Cello from 1992. The music has such depth and complexity that it really pulls you in at times when its delicate, but then again there are other spots on this record where his playing is very deliberate but he moves wonderfully between the two - as if David were telling stories with his cello. Put it on next time when you're trying to move through problems :)

Floyd Garrett
Jul 22, 2022

Love David Darling. . .especially his earlier stuff.

i99ycam
Jul 22, 2022

Tommy Guerrero - Road to knowhere (2018)

Expand full comment
Daniel W
Jul 25, 2022

Kellor Wilson a musician and producer from Richmond, VA. His 2021 album 13 MILLISECONDS is at the top of my focus working playlist.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2cWQNpuQQ2jqbFPsM0z8EK?si=VPwh8OEYQ5WfC3gbmTzDCA

Expand full comment
Cat H
Jul 22, 2022

Lots of Four Tet. The Bonobo Essential Mix. I also went back into some 90s dance music archives and have been listening to Orbital, Deep Forest, and The Orb lately while working.

Phil Kilby
Jul 26, 2022

Thanks for suggesting "The Orb" - enjoying "Connecting the Dots"...

(definitely not to be confused with Orbital - you can have them all to yourself... :-) )

Alex Dobrenko`
Both Are True
Jul 22, 2022

Top 5 songs from my "no words" go to playlist for working right now are:

Tezeta (Nostalgia) - Mulatu Astake

Ezra Was Right - Grandbrothers

Prickly Pear - Portico Quartet

El Camino De Mi Alma - Hermanos Gutierrez

Bird - Kelly Lee Owens

Dlfke
Jul 22, 2022

Dive Index & Plumbline!

Phil Kilby
Jul 29, 2022

Thanks for "Plumbline". Really enjoying the album "Circle"

connie
Jul 22, 2022

while i mostly listen to rain sounds to work, i find Digable Planets and Bluestaeb are great to concentrate but still keep the energy up. Also a lot of Los Siberianos, an Argentinian indie-rock band with a lot of rock n roll and blues influences, which never fails to put me in a better mood.

And, if everything else fails, anything by Khruangbin is the way to go.

Expand full comment
Steven Pirtle
Jul 22, 2022

Explosions in the Sky - The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place.

Expand full comment
unversumthing
Jul 22, 2022

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Expand full comment
Kevin Alexander
On Repeat Records
Jul 22, 2022

I'm a sucker for anything Chillwave, and anything by Miami Nights 1984 is sure to be on if I need to push through and get some deep work done. I specifically like their "Turbulence" record.

If I had to pick just one song, it would be Paul Keeley's "Run To You." That track has been the soundtrack to everything from racing to beat copywriting deadlines, writing for fun, and one 21 credit college term (not my brightest life decision).

Expand full comment
Emilie
Jul 22, 2022

Abstractions de Ralph Kinsella, so soothing

Expand full comment
vinson blanton
DC*Metro Backgammon Newsletter
Jul 22, 2022

la bella vista, Harold Budd

Expand full comment
Jéssica Amorim
Jul 22, 2022

The album Sankofa, from Amaro Freitas, a brazilian pianist.... He recently played in my city and now I can't stop listening to it ;)

Lucas Brandão
Jul 22, 2022

He's so good!

Expand full comment
Steen Comer
Fractal Interpolation
Jul 22, 2022

Saffronkiera and Mario Massa's _Cause and Effect_ is the most perfect blending of dark ambient, gentle glitch beats, and mournful 3AM fire escape trumpet solos I have ever heard.

Expand full comment
ShrutiJ
Jul 22, 2022·edited Jul 22, 2022

The Shaolin Afronauts - Flight of the Ancients

Expand full comment
Ilya
Jul 22, 2022

kind of friday type of suggestions this time

Ront Trent - What do the stars say to you

Space Ghost - Dance Planet

David MacCallum - Music a bit more of me

Expand full comment
Brittany Anne
Jul 22, 2022

Tavern Kween for something more upbeat on a friday ! Something I heard & within 10 seconds, stopped everything to shazam, and was like yeah, this is it. doesn’t happen enough

via spootify:

Desire, the album, is a skillful stylistic departure from their previous gqom inspired work. It’s an exploration of loss, displacement, and the terrifying manifestations of love in the contemporary world. It realizes the full potential of nearly every electronic sub genre at once, despite his having never previously recorded in any of these genres. In the word’s of Ruth Saxby’s 8.0 Pitchfork review, “their exploration of the divine takes them in a many-splendored multitude of stylistic directions, often within the span of a single track: liturgical drone, galloping club beats, existential noise.

Expand full comment
Agnes Davis
Chasing Angels
Jul 22, 2022

Bright Serpent by Inwards - can't beat it at the moment. Fresh, focusing electronica with a perfect mix of steady energy, intelligence and journey.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5qi4aoHpcDfsoTbVsjPXwI?si=141HJX2KQ7m4TTA-d5yoiA

Expand full comment
Richard Dixon
Jul 22, 2022

Yotto’s new ambient album - Erased Dreams.

I love his previous work which is slightly dark deep house stuff. This is a change of tack for him bringing out an ambient album but it certainly works.

Expand full comment
Nikhil Narendra
Jul 22, 2022

Bendik Giske - Cracks

This is a beautiful album both musically and sonically. Favourite track on the album is Cruising.

Enjoy!

Expand full comment
David
Jul 22, 2022

Vessels. Excellent fairly upbeat electronica (but played by a band instrumentally)

Expand full comment
Will
Will’s Newsletter
Jul 22, 2022

just listening to this now...this is great! thank you. Reminds me of Kolsch (1977 is a great album) and the Warm digits.

Expand full comment
Mark
Apocalypse Chow
Jul 22, 2022

I Am Robot and Proud, beautiful instrumental indie electronica. “The Electricity in Your House Wants to Sing” or “Grace Days” are excellent places to start.

Expand full comment
Michael Connell
Ambient Noodles
Jul 26, 2022

I've been enjoying Alanis Morrisette's "The Storm Before the Calm."

BTW, I've been posting some some free recordings of ambient experimental synth music as a podcast on my Substack. I just do it for my own enjoyment - maybe someone else might like it too. :)

Expand full comment
Stowe Boyd
Work Futures
Jul 25, 2022

jon hopkins immunity

Expand full comment
Stowe Boyd
Work Futures
Jul 25, 2022

Kind of blue, miles davis

after the rain, john coltrane

Expand full comment
Stowe Boyd
Work Futures
Jul 25, 2022

Burial

Expand full comment
Phil Kilby
Jul 25, 2022

Something with a bit more of an upbeat Friday feel: Albrecht La'Brooy from Melbourne, Australia. Thoughtful electronic beats. The album "Tidal River" ( https://tidal.com/browse/album/82408608 ) and EP "Escape Velocity" ( https://tidal.com/browse/album/85737048 ) are both good.

Expand full comment
Robby
Jul 24, 2022

I'm listening to Floex, who combines a mix of electronic and accoustic sounds. I discovered him through the soundtracks of the mesmerizing puzzle adventure games Samorost 2+3 and Machinarium, from indie game studio Amanita Design. They're a perfect match ❤ There's a continuous sense of wonder in these games, and I love being able to invoke that feeling while focusing on my own creative work by listening to the music.

Expand full comment
Luca
Jul 24, 2022

Simone Scarda.

Lorenzo Fiore.

Haru Kitamura.

Expand full comment
iuri
Jul 24, 2022

I am listening the amazing Quarteto Romançal:

https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCSQYQTHrmJ3awcg99dvlc_Q?feature=share

Expand full comment
YO! ZOOMA
Jul 23, 2022

https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZPtIPAHcNHgLuL0K6BzJN?si=9G5EqvNqTCGaHyLhbrKGjg

A beautiful composer, lost too soon due to addiction, a brilliant mind...

Expand full comment
