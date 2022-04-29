Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something kind of more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Salamanda, a Seoul-based electronic music production duo. Thank you to William for the recommendation. The two musicians met in 2018 and formed Salamanda in order to make music freely, in a way that allowed them to access a lost childlike state. We’re first playing their 2021 record Sphere, which uses synths to create naturalistic sound environments. Second we’re playing their debut 2019 record, Our Lair, whose minimalism and playfulness evokes video game music.

Sphere - Salamanda (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Our Lair - Salamanda (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

