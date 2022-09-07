Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rachika Nayar, a composer and producer based in Brooklyn. We first featured Nayar about a year ago. Her signature style is to record guitar and then, as she puts it, “mutate the instrument beyond recognition through layers of digital processing.” We’re re-upping her 2021 debut LP, Out Hands Against the Dusk, where she first showed this mutated-guitar style. But first we’re playing her new LP, Heaven Come Crashing, an ebullient record that adds nightclub maximalism: drum machines, samples, and synth pads.

Heaven Come Crashing - Rachika Nayar (60m, no vocals)

Our Hands Against the Dusk - Rachika Nayar (40m, some choral vocals)

Have a really nice Wednesday.