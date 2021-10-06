Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rachika Nayar, a composer and producer based in Brooklyn. Nayar subjects her improvised guitar recordings to “digital manipulation,” as she put it, and then layers synths, piano, and strings on top. We’re playing her debut LP from March, Our Hands Against the Dusk, which presents as ambient but incorporates a range of idiosyncratic influences from emo to trance. We’re also playing her follow-up EP, fragments, whose guitar loops call to mind Steve Reich’s “Electric Counterpoint.” Pitchfork accurately noted that Nayar has “an instinct for chord changes that raise a lump in your throat.”

Our Hands Against the Dusk - Rachika Nayar (40m, some choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

fragments - Rachika Nayar (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.