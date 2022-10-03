Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Picnic, an ambient duo whose members hail from Kansas City and Melbourne. We first recommended them last November. Their airy tracks feature languid performances on acoustic instruments and synths, with an overlay of crackling hiss. Their new record, Creaky Little Branch, came out a couple weeks ago and it’s perfectly mellow. We’re also re-upping their 2021 debut LP, whose last four tracks are remixes by the likes of Huerco S.

Creaky Little Branch - Picnic (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Picnic - Picnic (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.