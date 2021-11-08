Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Picnic, an ambient production duo whose members hail from Kansas City and Melbourne. Thanks to Ilya for the recommendation. Picnic’s self-titled album released in June is their first and only LP. The 70-minute record features rich synth pads and a soundtrack of clicks and pops that approach ASMR. The last four tracks feature remixes from guests such as Huerco S. It creates what this newsletter is always going for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Picnic - Picnic (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

Have a great start to your week.