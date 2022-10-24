Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Philip Jeck, an experimental British composer. Born in 1952, Jeck originally trained as a visual artist at Dartington College of Arts. In the ‘80s Jeck started experimenting with junked record players, mixing RPMs to produce ethereal, otherworldly audio. He was in part inspired by watching DJs Larry Levan and Walter Gibbons on his visits to New York City. Jeck’s music reminds us of William Basinski or The Caretaker: they repurpose ancient records to produce a modern sound. We’re playing two records that demonstrate his style and provide a profound focus soundtrack: Cardinal from 2015 and 7 from 2003. Jeck passed away earlier this year at age 69.

Cardinal - Philip Jeck (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

7 - Philip Jeck (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.