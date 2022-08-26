Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Perfume Advert, an electronic music duo from Middlesbrough, England. Between 2013 and 2016 they put out four albums which have been called “plush and slightly unhinged” as well as “disheveled but sublime.” To us it’s richly textured, trippy, low-key house music. We’re playing their two LPs – +200 Gamma and Tulpa – and feature a bunch more from them on our subscribers-only Spotify playlist, Flow State Today.

+200 Gamma - Perfume Advert (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tulpa - Perfume Advert (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.