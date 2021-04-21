Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Pauline Oliveros, an American composer and multi-instrumentalist. We first recommended Oliveros last July. In the 1960s Oliveros experimented with tape and synthesizers, using novel sounds, frequencies, and field recordings to induce certain states of consciousness. The compilation Reverberations offers 11+ hours of material to explore from this period. But first we’re playing the great ambient album Deep Listening by Oliveros’ band of the same name, which came out in 1989.

Deep Listening - Pauline Oliveros et al. (60m, choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

Reverberations: Tape & Electronic Music 1961-1970 - Pauline Oliveros (690m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music (alt.) / Amazon Music

Have a great Wednesday.