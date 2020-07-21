Good morning. We have a free recommendation today instead of our usual subscribers-only Tuesday podcast. We’ll be back next week.

Today we’re listening to Pauline Oliveros, an American composer and accordionist. Beginning in the 1960s, Oliveros pioneered tape recordings and improvisation techniques using electronic instruments. She viewed listening as a way to open oneself to the world. Her compositions were designed to induce this openness and attentiveness in her listeners. The defining example is her 1989 opus, Deep Listening, a collaboration with Stuart Dempster and Panaiotis. It’s great focus music, but try giving the first track your full attention, if you’ve got 20 minutes. We’re also including The Roots of the Moment from 1988, which features Oliveros’ solo accordion work.

Deep Listening by Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster & Panaiotis (60m, choral vocals; no lyrics)

The Roots of the Moment by Pauline Oliveros (60m, no vocals)

