Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Oren Ambarchi, a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Sydney. Born in 1969, Ambarchi initially took up drums in the ‘80s, playing in free jazz clubs in his hometown. He first played guitar by picking one up after a session and hitting it with his drumsticks. Fittingly, his guitar recordings, in his words, “re-route the instrument into a zone of alien abstraction where it’s no longer easily identifiable as itself.” We’re first playing Ghosted from this past April, on which he collaborates with Johan Berthling (bass) and Andreas Werliin (drums). Ghosted is currently The Quietus’ #5 album of 2022. We’re also playing the hypnotic, minimalist Hubris from 2016, a Flow State favorite.

Ghosted - Oren Ambarchi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hubris - Oren Ambarchi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.