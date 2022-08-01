Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Oliver Coates, a British cellist and electronic producer. We first featured him back in October 2020. That was when he released his LP skins n slime, an Arthur Russell-like repurposing of the cello into modern electronic compositions. Today’s recommendation follows his recent EP, The Pale Faced Family on the Hill, which came out this past May. The “Slime Light Bends” trilogy that makes up most of the record is a squarely ambient set of sound textures, while the “Vega” tracks (2 and 5) are more distorted and experimental.

The Pale Faced Family on the Hill - Oliver Coates (50m, vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

skins n slime - Oliver Coates (40m, spoken vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.