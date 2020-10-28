Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Oliver Coates, a British cellist and electronic composer. Coates grew up in London in the ‘80s and fell in love with the sounds he heard on the city’s pirate radios. His original compositions blend acoustic cello sounds with electronic textures to create super rich and profound effects. He recently released skins n slime, which has a broad range of styles from distorted improvisations to mellow ambient loops. We’re also playing 2013’s Towards the blessed islands, which is more cello-centric and opens with one of our favorite tracks by Coates. Also, he has a cat named Alanis, after Ms. Morissette.

skins n slime by Oliver Coates (40m, spoken vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Towards the blessed islands by Oliver Coates (50m, vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Wednesday.