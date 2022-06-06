Good morning.

Today we’re listening to N Kramer, an ambient artist based in Berlin. Taking inspiration from Studio Ghibli and Jon Hassell, N Kramer uses organic synth sounds to create therapeutic scores for imaginary movies. His latest record, Altered Scenes and Slight Variations, came out a couple weeks ago on Leaving Records. We’re starting with that, then following it up with his 2021 collaboration with percussionist J Foerster, Habitat.

Altered Scenes and Slight Variations - N Kramer (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Habitat - N Kramer & J Foerster (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.