Today we’re listening to Music for Sleep, an ambient project from producer Andrea Porcu. Music for Sleep has put out six LPs since 2019, prolific output from a project nominally about sleeping. Ambient music can work as a slumber score but Porcu’s pieces also work as a daytime focus soundtrack, in our opinion. We enjoy their textured tape loops, which remind us of William Basinski or The Caretaker. We’re playing Music From a Sinking World from 2021, as well as Infinite Tape Loops: Vol. 1 from 2019.

Music From a Sinking World - Music for Sleep (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Infinite Tape Loops: Vol. 1 - Music for Sleep (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

