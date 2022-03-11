Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Mr. Fingers, an American dance music producer originally from Atlanta. We first featured Mr. Fingers aka Larry Heard back in 2020. A pioneer of deep house, he helped Chicago house music form in the ‘80s, which fueled the global electronic dance music movement across the ‘90s and ‘00s. His 1989 record, Amnesia, contains many sounds that echo today in popular dance music. We’re also playing 2018’s Cerebral Hemispheres, an LP that relaxes into R&B territory with Heard’s 7-chords, Sade-friendly instrumentals, and even some vocals.

Amnesia - Mr. Fingers (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Cerebral Hemispheres - Mr. Fingers (100m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.