It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, an American producer from Chicago. Heard pioneered deep house, a style of house music that favors jazz chords and an overall mellow, wistful vibe. A few days after buying his first drum machine and synthesizer in 1984, Heard recorded tracks that are now considered the origin of deep house: “Mystery of Love” and “Can You Feel It.” These tracks would later appear on his 1989 album Amnesia, released under the name Mr. Fingers. Lesser known are his excellent Sceneries Not Songs records from the mid-90s, which consist more of cross-genre compositions and are not available on all streaming services yet.

Amnesia by Mr. Fingers (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Sceneries Not Songs Volume 1 by Larry Heard (60m, no vocals) Spotify / YouTube / Tidal

Happy Juneteenth.