Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Monique Haas, a French classical pianist. She was born in Paris in 1909 and studied at the Conservatoire de Paris. She toured the world and became renowned especially for her interpretations of early 20th century composers Ravel and Debussy. First we’re playing her album of Debussy preludes and études, dreamlike solo piano pieces. Then we’re playing Ravel Conducts Ravel, on which Haas plays piano and on some pieces is joined by Hamburg’s NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra.

Debussy: Préludes I & II & Etudes - Monique Haas (130m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Ravel Conducts Ravel - Monique Haas (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.