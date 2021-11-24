Good morning. We’re taking off tomorrow and Friday.

Today we’re listening to Midori Hirano, a Japanese composer and pianist based in Berlin. This is the second time we’re featuring Hirano. She combines the rich character of acoustic piano with synths and digital effects, constructing a sound scene around the mechanical classical core. We’re first playing Invisible Island, her record from January 2020. This one showcases her signature sound but also includes the occasional drum machine or, as on “Belong,” a duet with a violinist. We’re also re-upping Hirano’s improvisatory album from 2018.

Midori Hirano - Invisible Island (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Midori Hirano - Improvisation for Piano in Summer 2018 (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice rest of your week.