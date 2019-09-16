Good morning.

Today we're listening to Midori Hirano, a Japanese composer and pianist based in Berlin. Hirano’s ambient pieces reflect her study of classical piano. She records minimalist piano riffs and chords, and then applies effects that turn them into environments. We’re listening to a few of her recent, vocal-free LPs. We’ve also included a beautiful live performance at the 2017 Q3Ambientfest in Potsdam.

Improvisation for Piano in Summer 2018 by Midori Hirano (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Mirrors in Mirrors by Midori Hirano (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Minor Planet by Midori Hirano (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Tidal

Midori Hirano live at Fabrik Potsdam for Q3Ambientfest (40m, 👏 applause between tracks) YouTube

