Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Max Graef, a German electronic musician and DJ from Berlin. Born in 1991, Graef came up in the German club scene, eventually playing venues like Panorama Bar. He began putting out his own music in his early 20s, notably the Rivers of the Red Planet LP in 2014. That jazz- and hip-hop-inspired record evinced the influence of producers like Flying Lotus and Madlib. Fast forward a decade to his latest LP, Natural Element, which came out in June. It’s very genre-fluid, with tracks evolving organically, adopting elements of vaporwave, ambient, and drum ‘n’ bass.

Natural Element - Max Graef (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Rivers of the Red Planet - Max Graef (60m, vocalists on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good weekend.