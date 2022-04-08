Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Max Cooper, an electronic music producer from Belfast now based in London. We first featured Cooper back in 2019. After acquiring a Ph.D. in computational biology, Cooper turned to music full time, applying evolutionary and genetic concepts to composition. Unspoken Words, his new album out a couple weeks ago, uses the trappings of dance music to express “the universal experience of being human.” We’re also playing 2019’s Yearning for the Infinite, which features a few guests. His track “Repetition” has a mesmerizing video which you can view on YouTube.

Unspoken Words - Max Cooper (70m, couple tracks have non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Yearning for the Infinite - Max Cooper (80m, vocals on track 13)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.