It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Max Cooper. Cooper earned a Ph.D. in computational biology before beginning a music career. He studied gene regulation, or the way that organisms amplify or suppress the expression of pieces of their own genetic code. Tell us if you perceive these concepts in his music, which is classified as techno and influenced by electronic producers like Jon Hopkins and ambient composers like Tim Hecker. To us, Cooper makes house music that sounds like a movie soundtrack. Here we’ve included the excellent Chromos and Emergence’s great remix album as well as the original.

Chromos by Max Cooper (40m)

Emergence Remixed by Max Cooper & Various Artists (60m)

Emergence by Max Cooper (60m, 🗣 on a few tracks)

