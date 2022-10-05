Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Marconi Union, an English trio that makes ambient music. We first recommended them in December 2019. The band got started after two of the members met in a Manchester record shop almost 20 years ago. Since 2003 they've put out a dozen LPs of ambient/electronic music. We’re playing the two-volume series “Ambient Transmissions,” which are called Weightless and Beautifully Falling Apart. Both records play calm, sometimes somber synth loops over a muted drum beat.

Weightless (Ambient Transmission Vol. 2) - Marconi Union (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Beautifully Falling Apart (Ambient Transmission Vol. 1) - Marconi Union (40m, background spoken vocal on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.