Good morning.

Today we're listening to Marconi Union, an English trio that makes ambient music. Thanks to Bex for the recommendation. The band got started after two of the members met in a Manchester record shop almost 20 years ago. Since 2003 they've put out a dozen LPs of ambient/electronic music. In 2011 their track “Weightless” gained popular attention for its induction of a trance-like state in many of its listeners. The LP Weightless contains that track and ones similar to it: all excellent focus music. If you need more energy today, 2017's Tokyo+ uses the same synth droplets and chords but mixes in electronic drums. No vocals.

Weightless by Marconi Union (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Tokyo+ by Marconi Union (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.