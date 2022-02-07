Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Huerco S., an ambient/electronic producer based in Kansas. After putting out a few techno/ambient records, he released For Those Of You Who Have Never… in 2016, a percussion-free ambient record with interesting synth loops and a grainy texture. We’re also playing To All Sides…, released under the name Pendant this past September. That one’s an example of “dark ambient,” a scene whose current center Pitchfork placed in Emporia, Kansas. If you like Pendant’s sound, check out some more artists on Huerco’s West Mineral Ltd. label.

For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) - Huerco S. (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

To All Sides They Will Stretch Out Their Hands - Pendant (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.