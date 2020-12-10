Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas, Norwegian electronic producers and DJs. We featured them last fall. While they’re perhaps best known for upbeat “space disco,” their work as a duo can be slower and more contemplative, but just as joyful. The pair recently released the excellent album III, their first collaborative LP in 11 years. Their 2009 collab, II, helped put the Scandinavian nu-disco sound on the map. Last up is their self-titled 2005 debut. We hope you enjoy.

III - Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

II - Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas - Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.