Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. We’re listening to Lindstrøm, a Norwegian electronic producer and DJ. We first came across Lindstrøm via his fellow Scandanavian DJs Todd Terje and Prins Thomas. Lindstrøm is an excellent house/disco DJ, and we’ve included his BBC1 Essential Mix recorded with Prins Thomas. But we’re focusing today on his hard-to-classify album releases from the past couple years. On a Clear Day…, which came out last week, is a stripped-down study of or ode to the synthesizer, the instrument at the core of Lindstrøm’s career. 2017’s It’s Alright… is more of a dance/pop album, and ends with the beautiful, touching “Under Trees.”

On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever by Lindstrøm (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

It’s Alright Between Us as It Is by Lindstrøm (50m, 🗣 vocals on the songs w/ feat’s) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix by Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas (120m, 🗣 some vocals) YouTube / Soundcloud / Mixcloud

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

🐈 🐈 🐈