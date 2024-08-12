Today, we have a guest recommendation from Melted Form

, emphasizes ambient and experimental music, but reflects on creativity, art, and music in general.

For my Flow State recommendation, I've settled on Lawrence English. He's an artist based in Brisbane, Australia, who also runs the label Room40. Though I've still only scratched the surface of his work that is largely driven by ambient drones and noisy field recordings, each record I've heard has been a memorable one. My introduction to his work came in the form of 2020's Field Recordings From The Zone, an encompassing and occasionally haunting bout of (you guessed it) distorted field recordings. The other album I've chosen for today's recommendation is the recently released Selene (2024), a collaboration with Japanese composer Akira Kosemura, who was also featured on Flow State back in July 2020. Though Kosemura is better known for contemporary classical compositions with intricate piano work, Selene sees Kosemura's keys take a more subtle, complementary role behind the droning tones and gentle noise indicative of English's discography.

Field Recordings From The Zone - Lawrence English (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Selene - Akira Kosemura & Lawrence English (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.