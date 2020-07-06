Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Akira Kosemura, a Japanese composer from Tokyo. Thanks to Lars for the recommendation. Kosemura’s original pieces feature delicate arpeggios and loops that are especially good for focus. First we’re playing 2017’s In the Dark Woods, a beautiful collection of minimalist compositions across solo piano, synth, and orchestra. Second is 2016’s One Day, which mostly consists of lofi piano recordings that really let you hear the mechanics of the piano producing the sound. Kosemura has a number of releases, so if you like these albums we’d encourage you to explore the rest of his discography.

In the Dark Woods by Akira Kosemura (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

One Day by Akira Kosemura (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Google is folding Google Play Music into YouTube Music, so we will replace Google Play links with Amazon Music links in the near future. Reply to this email to let us know how this will affect your experience of Flow State.

Have a nice start to your week.