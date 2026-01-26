Today we’re listening to Laraaji, an American multi-instrumentalist and composer. We’ve recommended his music twice before. Laraaji was born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey, and studied piano & composition at Howard University. After college he moved to New York City, briefly pursued stand-up comedy, and delved into the healing properties of music. We’re first playing his 1987 LP, Essence/Universe, whose two titular tracks are each about 30 minutes in length. Laraaji plays the autoharp through multiple reverb modules, producing “heavenly tone clusters that stretch out into infinity.” We’re also playing his 1991 album, Flow Goes the Universe, on which he recorded zither, mbira, and synths at studios in England, New York, and Tokyo.

Essence/Universe - Laraaji (60m, processed vocal notes at the end of track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Flow Goes The Universe - Laraaji (67m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.