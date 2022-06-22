Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Laraaji, an American multi-instrumentalist and composer. We first recommended him back in December 2020, and Brian reminded us he’s due for a re-up. Laraaji was born in Philadelphia and studied piano and composition at Howard University. The first record he put out was Ambient 3: Day of Radiance, a 1980 collaboration with Brian Eno, on which Laraaji plays his signature zither. Don’t miss the two “meditation” tracks. Even earlier, in 1978, he recorded Celestial Vibration, two experimental 20-minute impromptus, which was recently reissued by Numero Group.

Ambient 3: Day of Radiance - Laraaji & Brian Eno (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Celestial Vibration - Laraaji (50m, no vocals but some noise in the first half of track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.