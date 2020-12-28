Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Laraaji, an American multi-instrumentalist. Born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey, he first learned piano before branching out to string, brass, and digital instruments. His 1980 collaboration with Brian Eno, Ambient 3: Day of Radiance, put him on the map in ambient, meditation, and mystic circles. This year he released three albums recorded in one session in a Brooklyn church. On Sun Piano and Moon Piano, Laraaji expresses his standard spirituality with stripped-down solo piano. Through Luminous Eyes beautifully combines his signature shimmering harp sound with piano. In fact he’s playing a zither with his right hand and the piano with his left.

Through Luminous Eyes - Laraaji (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Moon Piano - Laraaji (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sun Piano - Laraaji (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.