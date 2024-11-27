Lara Sarkissian
Today we’re listening to Lara Sarkissian, an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. We discovered her music via ’s interview (in his great newsletter, ). Sarkissian grew up in San Francisco’s Armenian community, where she was exposed to the traditional instruments—qanuns, duduks, tombaks—that would later appear in her own music. Her work as a film editor introduced her to sound design, and she got into hard techno attending and then DJing clubs around the world.1 Her debut LP, Remnants, which came out earlier this month, blends these traditional and digital sounds. Her EP from this past June, Born of the Sea, plays a similar style. (We’re off on Thursday and Friday – this is a more upbeat Wednesday rec.)
Remnants - Lara Sarkissian (40m, essentially no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Born of the Sea - Lara Sarkissian (23m, vocals on track 3)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a great Wednesday and holiday.