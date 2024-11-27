Today we’re listening to Lara Sarkissian, an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. We discovered her music via Matthew Schnipper interview (in his great newsletter, Deep Voices Remnants, which came out earlier this month, blends these traditional and digital sounds. Her EP from this past June, Born of the Sea, plays a similar style. (We’re off on Thursday and Friday – this is a more upbeat Wednesday rec.)

Remnants - Lara Sarkissian (40m, essentially no vocals)

Born of the Sea - Lara Sarkissian (23m, vocals on track 3)

