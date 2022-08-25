Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Lalo Schifrin, an Argentinian pianist and composer. Schifrin grew up in Buenos Aires and at 20 won a piano scholarship to the Conservatoire de Paris. His early records were recorded with a big band in Buenos Aires, of which we’re playing 1962’s Piano, Strings, and Bossa Nova. Through Dizzy Gillespie he got work in the States, entering a contract with MGM and moving to Hollywood in the ‘60s. Today Schifrin is best known for his film and TV scores, including Mission Impossible, Cool Hand Luke, and Dirty Harry. We’re playing those first two. “Many people would say that I am ‘eclectic’ in a derogatory way,” he told Bruce Duffie in 1988. “I am proud of being eclectic because I think that today's world, with… all the instant communication, the world is becoming like McLuhan said, ‘a global village,’ and my music reflects that.”

Piano, Strings, and Bossa Nova - Lalo Schifrin (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Cool Hand Luke - Lalo Schifrin (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Music from Mission: Impossible - Lalo Schifrin (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.