Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kilometre Club, a Toronto-based ambient producer and multi-instrumentalist. Since 2020, Kilometre Club has put out 19 records, including 6 scores for the Toronto subway system. We’re playing the two records he released this past May. Futures has a delicate, contemplative sound inspired by dystopian fiction. Minus Time is framed as a mixtape, allowing for rough edges and fragmentary compositions. “During the two school days where I put together this mixtape,” the artist wrote, “I worked as quickly as possible, looking for the right matches of sounds, loops, instruments, pedal chains, and often looked more for ideas than fully fleshed out songs.”

Futures - Kilometre Club (40m, no vocals)

Minus Time - Kilometre Club (40m, no vocals)

Have a great start to your week.