Today we’re listening to Kazuma Okabayashi, an ambient/drone producer from Tokyo. This is our second time featuring Okabayashi, a leather craftsman who began his ambient music project in 2017. Since then he’s released at least fifteen records. His music can be so ambient that it’s like aural central air, vented pleasance that improves your personal headspace. We’re playing his latest LP, Envision, as well as Great Blue, both of which came out this year.

Envision - Kazuma Okabayashi (40m, no vocals)

Great Blue - Kazuma Okabayashi (40m, no vocals)

